Valentina Shevchenko Outclasses Lauren Murphy, Gets Late TKO – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight title encounter between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) at UFC 266.

Round 1

Shevchenko connects with a body kick. Shevchenko is the one throwing more early on but hasn’t landed anything major. Murphy catches a kick but is unable to capitalize. Shevchenko lands a couple of quick combinations. Shevchenko sees her head kick partially blocked. She gets the body lock and gets Murphy down to end the round.

Round 2

Both fighters clinch with Murphy getting Shevchenko against the fence. They separate soon after with Murphy failing to do anything. Shevchenko attacks the leg. The fight goes to the ground soon after with Shevchenko in the half guard. Not a lot of action until the end of the round as the crowd starts to boo a little.

Round 3

Shevchenko throwing some combinations but not a lot of urgency or power. She appears to be coasting to the decision victory as Murphy is offering next to nothing. The crowd is pretty much dead at this point as it’s another clear round for Shevchenko.

Round 4

Shevchenko appears to have slipped. Shevchenko is throwing a lot of kicks to the body and the head. She appears to be showing urgency now. Murphy misses a head kick. Shevchenko stings Murphy with a check hook nd lands a head kick. Shevchenko unloads and gets Murphy on the ground. She starts to land some big elbows and punches before the referee stops it!

Official result: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Lauren Murphy via TKO (R4, 4:00).

Check out the highlights below:

