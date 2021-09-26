Robbie Lawler Reveals What He Told Nick Diaz Post-Fight At UFC 266

Respect. There was no shortness of it in the highly-anticipated rematch between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz.

Spoiling The Return

Lawler would give Diaz a difficult “welcome back” into the Octagon after being 6 years away. The two would clash in a special 5-round bout at 185lbs in what many considered the people’s main event.

After 2 rounds, one will would prevail against the other. Lawler would drop the elder Diaz brother in round 3. Lawler would decide not to follow Diaz to the ground, making the referee step in to stand Diaz up. The Stockton-native would refuse to get back on his feet. He was done.

Post-Fight

With the fight now waved off, Lawler would embrace with Diaz who was on a knee.

Lawler had some words of encouragement he would tell the defeated Diaz.

“Thank you for bringing the best out of me. I have a lot of respect for you. Hopefully your life is gonna get together and good things are going to happen to you.”

The Way Of The Warrior

‘Ruthless’ wasn’t disappointed with Diaz who didn’t answer the call from the referee. He didn’t discredit his opponent at all for the verbal tap-out.

“He’s a warrior.” Lawler told the media. “He was standing right there in the pocket. I throw hard shots and he was taking them and it was a lot of damage. “It was a 3 round war.” Lawler added. “I hit pretty hard and just wasn’t his night.”