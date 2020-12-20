(Video) Listen to Henry Cejudo’s New Rap Song “Cringe A** Henry”

Henry Cejudo may be gone from the world of UFC competition, but he is certainly not finished with his Triple C moniker. To stay fresh in the mind of fans, Cejudo recently dropped a new rap video entitled “Cringe A** Henry.” And, for all of those who wondered if Cejudo could rap, the answer is exactly what fans expected.

Honestly, it’s still up for debate if Cejudo is officially retired. Even though he said it in the past, his manager still believes that he will fight. If that’s the case, Henry will more than likely require the UFC to upgrade his paycheck majorly. But for now, Cejudo seems to enjoy poking fun at current UFC champions and fighters on the roster. As well as calling out top names in the sport to remind them of his successes.

Cejudo Makes a Rap Video

While fans of the sport thought that Tyron Woodley and Brian Kelleher were the UFC’s only rappers… think again. Out of nowhere, Cejudo released a new rap video on social media for all of his fans.

We about to go platinum with “Cringe Ass Henry” move out the way @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/2CX8acrgsr — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 19, 2020

The parody rap was a play on multi-platinum recording artist Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Cejudo’s remix includes the same cadence and instrumentation as the original. However, he chose to roast himself as well as brag about his successes inside of the UFC octagon.

Making a Comeback

The reaction to the video was business as usual with the fans of the sport. The song is just as cringe as Cejudo intended it to be. However, some fans were impressed by Cejudo’s lyrical abilities. In fact, some even wondered if he had a ghostwriter for the bars.

As Cejudo continues posting, fans continue to wonder if he is retired or not. Simply because it feels like each move he makes on social media is strategic towards plotting a comeback.