UFC President Dana White is saying that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje is trending to be the biggest fight in UFC history. The promotion has capitalized on Khabib’s massive star power ever since the Dagestani defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Now that Nurmagomedov is facing Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Dana expects the numbers to go through the roof.

UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov first faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. During the first two rounds, the Dagestani dominated and also knocked Conor down with a perfectly timed punch. Conor performed better in the third round but it was too late. Ultimately, Khabib was able to end the fight via submission in the fourth round.

Since that moment, rematch talk has been on the front of everybody’s minds. And the possibility of a rematch happening seems to sway back and forth like a pendulum. One day both men are ready to rematch, and the next, they’re over waiting for each other.

Dana White on Khabib vs Gaethje Trends

For the promotion, they generated a total of $86.4 million in revenue for the card. However, Dana thinks UFC 254 is on-trend to beat that mark.

“This thing is trending off the charts for us right now,” Dana White said. “So, today is Tuesday and on Monday, this thing was trending to be the biggest fight we have ever had. Not Thursday, not Friday, Monday.” “It is trending bigger than that right now,” White said. “Will the trend hold? One of the things that is a big negative for us is that it is not in primetime at home and it is hard to message that to people.”

A Star is Born

It’ll be interesting to see the impact that the daytime card has on the official numbers of the event. But for now, Khabib is solidifying his star power within the organization without the assistance of Conor McGregor.