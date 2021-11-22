Colby Covington Exposes ‘Fragile, Brittle, Little B—tch’ Jorge Masvidal, Down To Coach TUF Against Him

Jorge Masvidal may be out of his fight against Leon Edwards, but Colby Covington isn’t letting him off the hook.

Chaos Goes Off On Gamebred

The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion has been gunning for Masvidal ever since their friendship ended in 2018. A rivalry like no other would spark between the former teammates.

With both of them losing to Kamaru Usman, Covington think it’s about time they meet inside the Octagon. On this note, if they’re gonna fight, you might as well make the most out of it. Covington wants to get all of the eyeballs he can get by coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

“That guy doesn’t want to fight me,” Covington told Submission Radio. “He’s going to lose all the street cred one way or another. If he fights me, he loses it. If he doesn’t fight me, he loses it even worse. I know that guy doesn’t want to fight me. He’s trying to duck me at every corner, every step. So, what can I say? What can I do? I just want to put on good performances for the UFC. He’ll be backed into a corner, he’ll need to take this fight.” “It makes sense on The Ultimate Fighter. Let’s revive that show. That show has been so boring, stale. There’s no entertainment value on that show anymore. So, let’s bring it back, man.”

The ratings for a TUF season between Covington and Masvidal would likely go through the roof as the two are known for their trash talk against each other.

Battle For Miami

As expected, Covington wasn’t a fan of Masvidal insulting him for his loss against Usman at UFC 269. It’s getting really personal between the former teammates and ‘Chaos’ looks to make Masvidal pay in a potential fight.

Adding Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ belt to the collection would also be a plus for the former interim champion.

“This is the fight that has to happen after he keeps running his mouth,” Covington said. “I’m a coward? I’m fragile? I’m this and I’m that? No, you’re the b*tch. You’re the fragile, brittle little b*tch. I’m the king of Miami. Everybody knows that I run these streets here and the 305 is mine. I occupy this whole territory. No one can say any different. And he knows that. So, show up or just shut your f*cking mouth b*tch, and let real men do f*cking work. Because I’m still gonna be here. “Put that f*cking whack ass BMF belt back on the f*cking line. Everybody knows who real baddest motherf*cker in the sport is. It’s Colby Chaos Covington. Bring that f*cking belt out and let’s f*cking do this shit. Do the Ultimate Fighter and whatever, tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, and run this fight in Miami.”

What’s At Stake

While a UFC belt wouldn’t be on the line for the top contenders, the ultimate bragging rights would be. A win would mark them as Miami’s finest. For television, the heated rivalry would spark a entertaining season of The Ultimate Fighter, which would cement both even further.

The beef is real for Colby Covington, and he looks to burn the fire even more against ‘Street Judas’.

“I just want to get locked in a cage with this clown,” Covington said. “I just want to be locked in a cage with Jorge ‘Street Judas’ Mavidal more than I want anything in the world. That dude needs to pay for all the things he said about me. I mean, oh my god dude. But if he doesn’t show up, then that’s okay too. He loses all that street cred, he loses all the respect in the fighting community. He’s not a real fighter, that guy’s a fragile little b*tch and he’s a clown, he’s a fake. He’s a Judas. He turned his back on me for no reason. He started talking sh*t about me for no reason. “This is all his fault and he’s going to pay. He’s going to have to pay by losing his consciousness and losing his health, man. I’m definitely taking at least five years off his life. I promise you that. You’re going to see a savage come out that you never seen. This beef is more personal and more hatred than I’ve ever had for anything in my entire life. “I want to crush this guy’s soul. I want to f*cking eat it, rip his heart out, f*cking grill it on my house, you know, put it on the barbecue.”