Colby Covington Sets Sights On Jorge Masvidal Next, Wants To End His Career

Colby Covington is targeting Jorge Masvidal next.

Covington is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 last night in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Although it was close despite Covington suffering two near fight-ending knockdowns, Usman did enough to come away with the unanimous decision victory as well as his second win over his rival.

Naturally, Covington was not satisfied with his performance or the result, and is not giving up on his dream of becoming undisputed welterweight champion.

However, he will have to work his way back up before getting another shot at Usman at least. And he already has an idea of who he wants next.

“I’ll fight whoever it takes to get back there,” Covington said at the post-fight press conference. “I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott and we should just run it. Let’s run it in the first quarter of the first part of the year and let’s do it. That’s a heated rivalry, man. He talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me. Look at what happened when he fought Marty. He got dusted. If he fought me, he’d get dusted even worse and it wouldn’t even be competitive. “I just want to hold these people accountable for the way they run their mouth in the media. It makes sense. If he goes ahead with that Leon Scott fight, then Hunter Campbell — I just pray to you. Please, God, don’t cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around and let me be the one who ends his career.”

Covington Ready To Fight Masvidal Even If Latter Loses Again

As mentioned by “Chaos”, Masvidal is set to meet Leon Edwards next at UFC 269 which takes place December 11.

However, the beef is so personal between Covington and Masvidal that the former is willing to face him even if the latter ends up on a three-fight losing streak.

“Yeah, just because it’s just such a personal rivalry,” Covington responded when asked if he’d still face Masvidal if he suffered another defeat. “He said so many things about me in the media. He said I was a fragile guy. That guy is the most fragile guy on the roster. Is he awake yet? Dude, he got dusted, dude. Unconscious, dude. You’ll never see me in the Octagon like that. “And I’m getting better every single day. You haven’t seen the last of me. I’m going to get that UFC title. I don’t care who I have to go through or what I have to do. I know I’m the best fighter in the world. I know I’m going to be able to claim that gold someday.”

Masvidal has since responded:

“Gonna expose the fake real soon. Like father like son”

Gonna expose the fake real soon. Like father like son https://t.co/PigmvfO3fp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2021

You can watch the full post-fight press conference below: