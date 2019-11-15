A debate in the grappling community that will go until the end of days, Gi and NoGi training, which one should you do?

The question is complicated one, so the answer also has many layers. MiddleEasy will attempt to do the impossible and find a final answer to this debate. Probably not, but the big red monster will give perspective from both side of the aisle.

Whether you’re Gi for life or firmly on Team NoGi, the guide below will provide a good jumping off point for those curious.

The Biggest Differences Between Gi and NoGi



Gi and NoGi are the two traditional forms of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. NoGi grappling is without use of a traditional Gi. Gi Jiu Jitsu is grappling while wearing a traditional Gi.

Clothing Differences

So are you wearing a Gi or a rash guard? In Gi grappling you rock a traditional Gi that will be used on your opponent while rolling. NoGi grappling you usually wear a rash guard and shorts.

A BJJ Gi is a heavy or lightweight kimono top which fits like a jacket.

Training Differences

The biggest difference between Gi and NoGi is the encouraged use of the Gi when grappling. In Gi, the jacket is used in many defensive and offensive techniques. In NoGi, the grappling is largely based on your strength and technique.

A lot submissions in Gi are executed by using various grips on the lapel as well as the collar. Using a Gi to control your opponent is using their own clothing against them, an edge you can’t use when training NoGi.

Technical Differences

The use of leverage, force, and technique to overtake opponents is a main principle within Jiu Jitsu. In other words, physical attributes won’t be as useful in a Gi where techniques are more complicated.

In NoGi strength and speed are a big advantage that allows you to easily move to a more dominate position.

Rule Differences

There are different rule sets for each type of competition. Depending on Gi or NoGi competitions, your rule-set will vary. Always study the rules before participating in a Jiu Jitsu, this goes for both Gi and NoGi matches.

Advantages of Gi Training

One big advantage of using Gi training is a lot of the techniques can be transferred over to NoGi. Lapel grips will strengthen the muscles and tendons in your hands, arms, and chest. Some people love the feeling of training in Gi and that’s not something you can replicate in NoGi.

Advantages of NoGi Training

NoGi training may have real world self defense applications than classic Gi training. Using NoGi techniques are often seen in amateur wrestling. If you’re looking to transition from wrestling into BJJ or vice-versa, NoGi may be the way to go.

Which is Better: Gi or NoGi?

So which ancient martial do you want to train? The answer is jiu jitsu, but which version is best for you? You can’t really go wrong with either Gi and NoGi training.

The choice is up to you. If given the opportunity everyone should try both Gi and NoGi as they both have benefits to your overall martial arts journey.

