Buying a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gi’s is a very personal choice.

Shopping online for a Gi may seem like a bold move, but if you know what you’re doing it can be great. In order to get the best quality for the lowest price, buying your Gi online is the way to go. Do your research, shop online, and cut out the middle man.

There are many things to consider when shopping online for the best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gi. The buyers guide below will answer a few common questions and reveal ten of the best BJJ GI’s available right now.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Gi

Once you decide to buy a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gi, it is important to consider what type of Gi you need and want.

Once you decide to buy a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gi, it is important to consider what type of Gi you need and want. There is a sweet spot between getting something comfy, lightweight and yet still durable. Most high-quality Gi’s are tapered for a slim fit. Before jumping it’s important to consider every factor before purchasing a Gi online.

Color

The IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) says blue, black and white are all officially approved colors when competing. Most Gi come in a simple, clean white color, brands have started to branch into more eye popping gear.

Cost

Typically Gi’s cost anywhere between $40 and upwards of $400. Often times this is a case of getting what you pay for. A longtime BJJ fan may want to invest more. Just starting out in martial arts? Check out some of the starters models.

Collar Fill

The majority of BJJ Gi collars are filled with either cotton or rubber. The higher end gi’s will likely feature cotton. In general, cotton is more for comfort when it comes to collars. Rubber though is easier to clean and less susceptible to germ growth.

Weave

The most commonly seen weaves for gi’s are single, double, gold or pearl weaves. The most expensive gi’s will feature a single weave. A lighter fit, single weave is heavily featured in gi’s used for beginners.

Double weaves just tend to be more durable. Though the price is higher, lasting longer is what separates double from single weaves. The added quality of double also helps in the comfort department.

A gold weave is a hybrid between single and double. This top of the line weave is normally reserved for those that are experienced BJJ players. In other words, if you want to go big, go gold.

The newest type of gi’s are made with a pearl weave. Pearl weaves are lightweight like single, but just as durable as your gold weaves. Above all. pearl weaves are used in a lot of the top of the line, modern gi’s.

The Best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gi’s in 2019

Reevo Aerolight V2 Gi

A supreme pearl weave jacket, the Reevo Aerolight V2 Gi is one of the best Gi’s on the market. In addition, the heavy-duty ripstop collar and pants make the Reevo Aerolight V2 Gi one of the most durable products available today.

Built with vented underarms with mesh material, Reevo Aerolight V2 Gi is a premium product for serious Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu players.

Sale Reevo Aerolight V2 Pros Different color combinations to pick from

Vented underarms with synthetic double-layer mesh material

Resilient rip-stop collar

Weave technology Cons Bit pricey

Hayabusa Goorudo 3.0 Gi

Featuring patches and embroidery on the lapel, chest, shoulders and back and legs, the Hayabusa Goorudo 3.0 Gi is a very good looking item. Constructed using a gold weave, the Hayabusa Goorudo 3.0 Gi just feels good when you wear it.

Reinforced in the knees and stress areas, Hayabusa Goorudo 3.0 Gi is as durable as it is comfortable.

Hayabusa GOORUDO 3 BJJ Gi Pros Few color choices available to pick

Constructed with gold weave

Patches and embroidery

Reinforced areas for comfort and durability Cons Chances of shrink

Fuji Suparaito Gi

The Fuji Suparaito Gi has a unique design. Using a pearl weave, the Fuji Suparaito Gi is one of the most durable products on the market.

Multi-layered stitching means the Fuji Suparaito Gi is built to last and worth the investment long-term.

Fuji Suparaito Gi Pros Ultra-lightweight pearl weave

Available in three colors

Triple reinforced Ripstop Pants

Have bungee cord drawstring Cons Could be a bit tighter around thighs

Shogun Tao Gi

The Shogun Tao Gi is one of the flashiest gi’s you can but. If you want to stand out and be comfortable, buy the Shogun Tao Gi.

The premium pearl weave construct is very soft and comfortable, which adds to the Shogun Tao Gi value.

Shogun Jiu-Jitsu Tao Gi Pros Multiple sizes available

Durable Ripstop cotton pants

Great rash guard lining Cons Costly

Gold BJJ Gi

One of the best values online, the Gold BJJ Gi is a solid entry-level product. A medium-weight feel, the Gold BJJ Gi is comfortable and will last you a while.

A special rash guard neck lining is just another feature of the Gold BJJ Gi that provides function and comfort.

Gold BJJ Jiu Jitsu Gi Pros Rashguard neck liner

Durable gold weave

Comfortable and lightweight

Ripstop pants

Three colors to choose from Cons Right fit might hard to find

Sanabul Essentials v2

The Sanabul Essentials v2 is an inexpensive Gi, but it does not sacrifice quality. A lightweight Gi, the Sanabul Essentials v2 also has an Antimicrobial and Anti Odor treatment.

Five different colors to pick from also make the Sanabul Essentials v2 one of the most stylish looks on the market.

Sanabul Essentials V2 Gi Pros Treated with antimicrobial and anti-odor agents

Single weave Gi Cons Could be hard to find the perfect fit

Hayabusa Shinju 3.0 Gi

Known mostly as a Muay Thai brand, the Hayabusa Shinju 3.0 Gi is a well made a medium-weight Gi. Made from pearl weave cotton the Hayabusa Shinju 3.0 Gi is a top quality product.

Unique patches and embroidery, are just some of the other features that make Hayabusa Shinju 3.0 Gi a worthy purchase.

Hayabusa Shinju 3.0 Pros Distinctive Patches and embroidery

Ripstop cotton pants

Constructed with pearl weave cotton Cons Bit pricey

Mamba BJJ Gi

An awesome looking snakeskin design really sets the Mamba BJJ Gi out from the pack. Despite triple stitching, the Mamba BJJ Gi is lightweight and breathable.

Durable with mesh lining inside the jacket, the Mamba BJJ Gi is a newcomer on the scene and looks to be here to stay.

Mamba BJJ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gi Pros Tailored fit and triple stitching for durability

100% cotton

Inner mesh rash guard in Jacket

Ripstop pants Cons Just colors available

Fuji All-Around Gi

Backed by excellent online reviews the Fuji All-Around Gi is solid all around. With five different color combinations, the Fuji All-Around Gi also comes in women’s and kid’s sizes.

Despite the lower overall price theFuji All-Around Gi is constructed with a premium Fuji special weave.

Fuji BJJ Gi Pros Durable reinforced stress point

Premium cotton blend

5 colors available

IBJJF Certified Cons May shrink after wash

Elite Sports Gi

Inexpensive the Elite Sports Gi is great for both beginners and those looking for an extra Gi. Antibacterial and anti-fungal features make the Elite Sports Gi easy to clean and long-lasting.

The Elite Sports Gi features top of the line quality with great value for anyone looking to purchase online.

Elite Sports IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu BJJ Gi Pros Sizes available for males and females

IBJJF approved

Free white belt with stripe bar included

5 colors to choose from Cons Sizing could be difficult to find

Did you find the perfect Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gi’s?

Whether you’re a BJJ rookie or a seasoned pro, having the right Gi is pretty important. Once you have purchased a nice quality Gi, your entire outlook on training might change. Who doesn’t like to feel comfortable and look good at the gym? The correct Gi will do both for you.

