Conor McGregor Hits Italian DJ, Jared Cannonier Has COVID-19 and More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

When in Rome, or much rather when Conor McGregor is in Rome, (or anywhere else for that matter) things are bound to get wild.

McGregor amassed quite a crowd when visiting Rome, Italy this month. Now there is rumors going around he did it a lot more than draw a giant crowd in the streets of the dream Italian destination.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

According to Italian MMA reporter Al Zullino, Conor McGregor allegedly beat up a well-known Italian artist, DJ Francesco, while partying in Rome. The latter’s wife said that she thought it was all joke, a show, at first, but then she saw her husband bleeding and McGregor was being held against the wall.

The grand finale to Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix does not have a date or place quite yet. However, Scott Coker teased to the media that they be back to Phoenix, Arizona sooner than expected. Coker liked the energy of the fans from Bellator 268 so much that he says he may throw the Grand Prix final between Corey Anderson and Vadim Nemkov back to Phoenix.

Jared Cannonier is rumored to have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his fight with Derek Brunson. Fight is still intact so we’ve heard, since it is a way out until they meet in January. Apparently, Cannonier’s gym, MMA Lab has been in some level of quarantine with a small outbreak.

Arnold Allen was rumored to be in talks for a fight with Calvin Kattar, however Kattar is now scheduled to fight against Giga Chikadze (via James Lynch).

