Report: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson Set For UFC 270 In January

The next middleweight title challenger could be Derek Brunson or Jared Cannonier.

As per MMA Junkie, the pair are set to clash in a middleweight bout taking place at the UFC 270 pay-per-view event on January 22.

“Big three-round middleweight fight set for Jan. 22 with Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier, per multiple people with knowledge of booking. Card is expected to serve as a pay-per-view event.”

No location or venue has been finalized at this time while this is also the first fight set for UFC 270. An official announcement should be expected soon with Brunson confirming he just signed and sent back a contract.

“BIG FIGHT news . I got the fight I wanted . I sent that contract back in 30 secs 😤”

Brunson vs. Cannonier Winner To Get Title Shot?

In essense, this is a middleweight title eliminator.

Cannonier was expected to challenge for the title last year, but suffered a unanimous decision defeat to former champion Robert Whittaker.

He has since bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum last month, and a win over Brunson could get him his first UFC title shot.

Brunson will also be looking for his first title shot as he currently rides a five-fight winning streak.

The 37-year-old most recently dominated Darren Till with a third-round submission victory earlier this month and called out current champion Israel Adesanya for a rematch soon after. It would be hard to deny him if he makes it six wins in a row.

Adesanya defeated Brunson with a first-round TKO when they first clashed in a three-round middleweight bout back in 2018.