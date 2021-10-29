Max Holloway Hints At Conor McGregor Rematch In March

It has been more than 8 years since Conor McGregor and Max Holloway fought in the Octagon. Now it seems that Max is down to welcome the Irishman back to the Octagon with a rematch at the beginning of the year.

Holloway fought McGregor early in the careers of both men, with Conor getting the better of Max in this fight. However this would be the last loss Max would have all the way until 14 fights later, when Max would move up to lightweight and drop a decision to Dustin Poirier.

Now it seems that the Hawaiian wants to run this fight back at the beginning of the year. He recently had an exchange with Conor McGregor over social media, which began with Conor posting a photo of his fight with Max, in the comments of a post asking for people’s last saved MMA photo.

Max Holloway Responds With A Chalenge

Naturally this slight from Conor McGregor did not go unnoticed by Max Holloway. So he responded to the Irishman with a comment, suggesting that the two could throw down for a second time, perhaps in March when Conor is able to return from his broken tibia and fibula.

“ we got it. March,” Holloway replied.

This would certainly be a great fight for Conor McGregor to return with, after suffering such a gruesome injury, but there is the matter of Max Holloway being slated to fight Yair Rodriguez in a couple of weeks. Provided he can get through that bout that, and assuming Conor is able to return in March, this could be a fight that fans would drool over.

Time will tell if this comes together, or if the UFC has other plans for either man. However if it does happen, it is incredibly likely that it will be a very different fight from the first outing.