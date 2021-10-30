Dana White Questions If Nate Diaz Wants To Fight UFC’s ‘Savages’, Diaz Responds

Nate Diaz still plans on fighting the very best in the sport.

There have been rumblings recently about who Diaz will fight next on what is the last fight of his current UFC contract. Many observers believe either Vicente Luque or Tony Ferguson is the fight to make.

However, UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem to have anyone particular in mind at the moment as negotiations remain ongoing.

When asked in a recent interview with The Mac Life if he thought Diaz would sign a new deal or test free agency once he has his next fight, White said the following:

“I don’t know. Listen, Nate makes a lot of money,” White said. “Nate isn’t some guy that doesn’t make a lot of money, like the rest of the guys around here. For Nate, it’s going to be about, you get to this point in your career and you get to a certain age where you have to be honest with yourself. ‘Can I stick around here? Do I want to sign a four-fight, six-fight, eight-fight deal to mix it up with these young, baddest dudes in the world?’ “It’s a question that all these guys eventually have to ask themselves. Listen, he makes a lot of money here, he’ll make a lot of money fighting somewhere else too. Do you want to stay and fight these savages?”

Diaz Responds To White

It didn’t take long for Diaz to fire back at his boss.

“I’m fighting top 4 minimum “Don’t be dragging me into your guys deals”

It’s not the first time Diaz and White have collided, and it certainly won’t be the last. That said, it would be very surprising if there isn’t some fight news regarding the Stockton native in the next few weeks.

White even hinted that a winner at UFC 267 on Saturday night could be a potential opponent for Diaz.

