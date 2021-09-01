Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor Reignite Social Media Beef, Fans Hopeful for Trilogy Fight

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are back on social media talking about each other like old times. In recent memory, both men have selected new targets to beef with on social media. However, the issues between Diaz and McGregor are far from over.

At UFC 263, Diaz made his long-awaited return to the octagon in a unique five-round fight against Leon Edwards. The bout was historic due to its 5 round ruleset, typically reserved for main events or championship fights.

Throughout the fight, Leeon virtually skated his way to a decision victory. From rounds one to four, Edwards won the majority of the striking exchanges. However, Diaz turned the tide of the fight in the last minute of the fifth round, appearing almost to finish Leon. But Edwards was able to hang on and win the war.

Diaz and McGregor Reignite Social Media Beef

Since that moment, Diaz has expanded his trash-talking targets to several fighters such as Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Vincente Luque, and more. But now, Diaz and McGregor are back to going back and forth on social media, leading some fans to hope for a third fight between the two men.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit? 🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

“Bruh, you can’t walk or fight right now, why you talking s**t,” wrote Diaz. “No add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent,” wrote Conor.

Nah bitch u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur shit and u crutched outta the fight with me

And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken ass you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a pussy too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

@TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget kabob was scared as hell of me and he beat your ass and finished you off

And Don’t forget DP scared of me also but he beat your ass and finished you too.. you’re all pusssies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

That means I’m the double triple champ of this whole shit fuck all you pussies .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home don’t you got any friends — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around. And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate fuck your little sport. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Little cockroach Diaz brother.

It’s 3 on the street grab the heat. pic.twitter.com/Cvbp2PEJBt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

It’s just business remember your the sports man I showed Uguys this street shit I fought both your teams out the cage before any of Uguys realized the real fight game sporty lil bitches — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fuck you 😊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fuck the whole city I am 🦍 #bye — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Making a Trilogy

At the moment, Diaz last said that he would be down to fight whichever opponent makes the most sense for the next step in his career. But as his fans are well aware, the bulk of that decision will come down to finances. And there is no more fantastic fighter on the planet to make money with than Conor McGregor.

Both men hold a victory over one another. Plus, the trilogy fight nearly sells itself to the MMA community.