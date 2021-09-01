 Skip to Content

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor Reignite Social Media Beef, Fans Hopeful for Trilogy Fight

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor were once again going back and forth with each other on social media making fans hopeful for a trilogy fight.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor Reignite Social Media Beef, Fans Hopeful for Trilogy Fight
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are back on social media talking about each other like old times. In recent memory, both men have selected new targets to beef with on social media. However, the issues between Diaz and McGregor are far from over. 

At UFC 263, Diaz made his long-awaited return to the octagon in a unique five-round fight against Leon Edwards. The bout was historic due to its 5 round ruleset, typically reserved for main events or championship fights. 

Throughout the fight, Leeon virtually skated his way to a decision victory. From rounds one to four, Edwards won the majority of the striking exchanges. However, Diaz turned the tide of the fight in the last minute of the fifth round, appearing almost to finish Leon. But Edwards was able to hang on and win the war.

Diaz and McGregor Reignite Social Media Beef

Since that moment, Diaz has expanded his trash-talking targets to several fighters such as Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Vincente Luque, and more. But now, Diaz and McGregor are back to going back and forth on social media, leading some fans to hope for a third fight between the two men. 

“Bruh, you can’t walk or fight right now, why you talking s**t,” wrote Diaz.

“No add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent,” wrote Conor.

Making a Trilogy

At the moment, Diaz last said that he would be down to fight whichever opponent makes the most sense for the next step in his career. But as his fans are well aware, the bulk of that decision will come down to finances. And there is no more fantastic fighter on the planet to make money with than Conor McGregor.

Both men hold a victory over one another. Plus, the trilogy fight nearly sells itself to the MMA community. 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Image of CM Punk via Twitter
(Report) CM Punk Officially Retires from MMA en route to Pro Wrestling Return
← Read Last Post
Vitor Belfort
Vitor Belfort Slams Tyron Woodley for Losing to Jake Paul: "He doesn’t know how to box."
Read Next Post →