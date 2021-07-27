Adrian Yanez Say Bantamweight Division Belongs to Sean O’Malley: “It’s not even the champs division.”

Adrian Yanez is quickly becoming a fan favorite within the MMA community. After his latest victory, Yanez voiced his desire for a matchup against a rising box office attraction in “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

UFC Vegas 32

Yanez fought Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32. The match was intense and served as one of the best fights on the entire card. Considering the game, this says a lot opened up the main card for the main event between TJ Dillashaw’s return against Cory Sandhagen.

In the matchup, Costa and Yanez traded shots early. Although Costa seemed to be winning the fight initially, Yanez slowly began to gain momentum in the matchup, finding his timing and footing. For the majority of the contest, Adrian seemed to be searching to place a perfect right hook. But, he found difficulty cracking the code of Costa’s length.

Eventually, Randy began to fade in the second round, and Yanez capitalized, scoring a TKO victory. Immediately after the fight, fans of the sport voiced their opinion on seeing Yanez face Sean O’Malley.

Adrian Yanez Speaks on Potential Sean O’Malley Matchup

As a man of the people, Yanez spoke to Ryan McKinnell of MMA on Sirius XM about why they fight against O’Mally intrigues him.

🔊 "Sean O'Malley, you bring up his name, it brings the views." Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) tells @RyanMcKinnell why he'd love a ticket on 'The Suga Show' after another impressive performance at #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/ApxcNGKSvr — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 26, 2021

“Honestly, as much as I hate to say it and don’t want to say it, this bantamweight division is the O’Malley division,” said Yanez. “It’s not even the champs division. Much respect to Aljamain Sterling but also if you bring up Sean O’Malley’s name, it brings the views.”

Getting on Sean’s Radar

As he continued, he spoke on how the matchup would play out if the two crossed paths.

“I would absolutely love a fight with Sean O’Malley. But, do I think I am on his radar? I don’t think so. I know he’s looking for a guy to get to the belt pretty quickly. Just cause he knows that stock is going to rise as soon as he gets the belt. But, I would love a fight against Sean O’Malley. If I went in there and knocked him out clean, that skyrockets me to the next level. That’s what I want and he would bring that to me.”

Would fans of the sport like to see Yanez in a matchup against Sean O’Malley?