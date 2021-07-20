(Photo) “Sugar” Sean O’Malley Gets Tekashi 6ix9ine Logo Tattoo

Sean O’Malley has paid the ultimate tribute to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine by getting a tattoo of his logo. The “69” tattoo is the same logo that is plastered all over Tekashi’s body.

The “Suga Show” began back in 2017. That’s when Sean splashed onto the scene as the most memorable fighter on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series. Since that moment, O’Malley has never looked back and has continued to propel himself into superstardom.

As Sean continues to improve his skills inside the cage, he’s also bolstered his ability to promote himself. From his podcast to his post-fight interviews, O’Malley has amassed a cult-like following. And, all of those attributes are reminiscent of 6ix9ine.

Sean O’Malley 6ix9ine Tattoo

Perhaps that was why Sean dyed his hair in a rainbow pattern reminiscent of Tekashi in the past. And now, O’Malley has taken his respect and admiration for 6ix9ine to new heights, getting his logo tattooed on his shoulder.

Thoughts on Sean O'Malley's new tattoo? pic.twitter.com/M40fcWEKlw — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 19, 2021

Take a look at 6ix9ine and see the resemblance for yourself.

For anyone who follows O’Malley’s career and social media platforms, the tattoo idea isn’t as random as it seems. Sean’s last photo on Instagram sees him posing in matching yellow-colored outfits with the famous mumble rapper.

Furthermore, O’Malley used Tekashi’s music as his walkout song on Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

UFC 264

Heading into the fight, fans assumed that O’Malley would easily defeat Kris, as it was his first time in the UFC octagon. Moutinho also ran into the octagon that night on short notice, severely stacking the odds in O’Malley’s favor.

However, the fight played out differently than most thought would happen. Moutinho stayed engaged the entire battle, pushing Sean to his limits with relentless forward pressure. Although he absorbed an extreme amount of punishment, O’Malley could never get a knockout, let alone an easy one.

Nonetheless, he still won the fight. Perhaps the “69” tattoo was a celebration of his victory.