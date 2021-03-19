Report: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Rematch Could Happen At UFC 262 Or 263

We may not have to wait long to see the rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling became the new bantamweight champion at UFC 259 earlier this month after Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee in the fourth round of their title fight.

Despite hinting at a fight with Henry Cejudo soon after, it appears Sterling will be running things back with Yan in what has since developed into a bigger grudge match.

As for when it could happen? Yan revealed it’s already in discussions and that it’s a possibility for the next two to three months.

That would mean it could take place at UFC 262 — which takes place May 15 — or UFC 263 — which takes place June 12.

Here’s what Yan reposted from a reporter on his Instagram account on Thursday who was quoting him:

“‘The rematch is already under discussion. Perhaps it will be in the next two or three months – in the summer or closer to this time. You just have to wait. We have not filed an appeal – it makes no sense.”

The reporter then followed it up:

“If Yan’s words turn out to be true, then the second Yan-Sterling fight could take place on May 15 (UFC 262) or June 12 (UFC 263).”

UFC 263 Would Be Ideal

While it wouldn’t really matter which card it takes place on in the grand scheme of things, it would be ideal if the Yan vs. Sterling rematch took place at UFC 263.

That’s because a flyweight title rematch is expected to take place on that card between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Not only would it be a showcase of the lighter weights, but it would also ironically be two title fight rematches that would have been unnecessary if the champions going into the first fights didn’t use an illegal strike.