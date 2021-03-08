Petr Yan Ridicules Aljamain Sterling For Post-Fight Celebratory Pics; The ‘Funkmaster’ Responds

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling’s rivalry doesn’t appear to have disapparated in any way following their controversial fight at UFC 259.

The fight became the first UFC championship bout to end via disqualification to the champion. This was due to an illegal knee throw by Yan, to a clearly grounded Sterling. The doctor quickly assessed the situation and deemed the ‘Funkmaster’ unable to continue. Thus a new bantamweight champion was crowned.

Petr Yan was initially apologetic for the illegal strike, just as Sterling was unhappy about winning in such a manner. However, since then pictures have been posted of Aljamain Sterling having a celebratory drink with his friends and family post-fight.

Yan responded to said pictures with the following Twitter post:

The Funkmaster Responds

Sterling has since responded to Yan with the following:

“You’re right Petey. I should’ve told everyone who flew out to Las Vegas, to not come to my house, to not say they were happy to see me, and to not want any pictures with me. – By this logic, I should’ve been locked in my room until my next fight. Makes sense. “

You’re right Petey. I should’ve told everyone who flew out to Las Vegas, to not come to my house, to not say they were happy to see me, and to not want any pictures with me.

–

By this logic, I should’ve been locked in my room until my next fight.

Makes sense. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/osePd2JKWS — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2021

Sterling now appears to be committed to returning to full fitness, and begin what he hopes will be a long and successful title run at 135lbs.

“Either way, I can’t wait to be cleared. The future is bright and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for my team and I.

Stay the course.

Make adjustments. Life. Moves. On”

Can’t wait to be cleared. The future is bright and can’t wait to see what’s in store for my team and I.

Stay the course.

Make adjustments.

Move on. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2021

Sterling and Yan will likely face off in a rematch to fully realize who the true king of the bantamweight division is. The ever-present Henry Cejudo also lurks out there, waiting for an opponent who interests him enough to bring him back to the sport. Alternatively, TJ Dillashaw is looking to reestablish himself in the division which he once dominated, as he looks set to take on the ever-dangerous Cory Sandhagen in a number 1. contender fight.