Mario Yamasaki Plans on Making Referee Comeback in 2021

Mario Yamasaki is planning on making his return to the MMA referee game. But first, the former UFC ref will refine his skillset by signing up for online courses. The classes promoted by the California State Athletic Commission will be designed to keep Yamasaki up to date with the ever-evolving changes of rules happening within the sport.

Mario Yamasaki Speaks on Being a Referee Again

Yamasaki recently spoke with MMA Fighting. During the conversation, he spoke about his passion for the referee business. Additionally, he revealed not working as a referee since the beginning of the pandemic, and, some of his other business ventures.

“I’m waiting for the pandemic to be over so I start applying to the athletic commissions again,” said Mario. “I’ll go back to refereeing as soon as possible. Maybe not in the UFC, but Bellator, PFL, Shooto, other promotions, so I can be in the sport. It will be up to the athletic commissions to accept me back and license me and start giving me fights to referee.”

Yamasaki has built unintentional notoriety in the sport for perhaps letting fights go longer than they should. As well as, not having reasoning for those actions to be considered safe for the athletes.

Losing his Position

Mario’s last UFC fight on the job was Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Fight Night 125. Throughout the match, Valentina dominated Cachoeira in one of the most lopsided, matchmade fights in the history of the company. Shevchenko landed 230 strikes to Priscila’s 3 strikes.

Although Cachoeira was compromised, Yamasaki stopped the fight entirely too late after Valentina finally secured a rear-naked choke. After the fight, he said shared why he let the fight continue.

“Fighters go through times of hard effort and dedication to be there. MMA is a contact sport and no fighter likes his fight to be stopped with no chance to revert the result. In my opinion, I allowed Pedrita to be a warrior and keep fighting. I could have stopped the fight in the second crucifix or in the mount, but she moved the whole time.”

