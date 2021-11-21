Rani Yahya Outgrapples Kang Kyung-ho – UFC Vegas 43 Results (Highlights)

A bantamweight contest between Rani Yahya and Kang Kyung-ho is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43.

Round 1

Yahya opens with some kicks. Kang returns one of his own. Kang attempts a flying knee but Yahya catches it and looks to take him to the ground. Kang does well to defend but is still being controlled by Yahya. Kang continues to show good takedown defense before Yahya pulls guard. Kang scrambles and gets to his feet. Kang starts to establish a jab. Kang is starting to land a lot more with a big right hand. Yahya is dropped with a leg kick as if he was attempting a spinning back kick to the body. Kang rocks Yahya who ends up pulling guard. After a few kicks, Kang lets him up. Kang continues to piece Yahya up on the feet. Yahya shoots and pulls guard but Kang defends and ends the round on top.

Round 2

Kang slips with a leg kick and gets taken down by Yahya. Yahya is on top and has plenty of time to work now. Yahya takes his back and has the hooks in. Kang is doing well to defend but is unable to escape his position as he has been in this position for a good portion of the round. Yahya isn’t able to get the submission but it’s a clear round for him.

Round 3

Both fighters are swinging in the pocket to start this round. Kang seems to have hurt Yahya who scrambles for dear life. Kang defends and lands some big shots. However, Yahya recovers and threatens with with a guillotine. He then transitions and takes Kang’s back. He’s on top with half guard now and has over three minutes to work with. Kang needs to get to his feet urgently but Yahya remains in his guard. Yahya now has over 10 minutes of ground control time. He ends the fight on top and should get the decision victory.

Official Result: Rani Yahya defeats Kang Kyung-ho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

Finding a home for that right hand 🏠 [ #UFCVegas43 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/5CqNmN9pCf — UFC (@ufc) November 20, 2021

HUGE start to the 3rd for Kyung Ho Kang 💥 [ #UFCVegas43 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SUiAuzwugO — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021