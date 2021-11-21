Ketlen Vieira Outpoints Miesha Tate In Five-Round War – UFC Vegas 43 Results (Highlights)

A women’s bantamweight headliner between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43.

Round 1

Vieira’s hands look loose early on. Tate partially lands a body kick. Vieira lands a stinging jab. Her hands look much quicker than the former champion’s so far. Tate with a front kick to the body. Tate is looking for a big right but Vieira is landing more strikes. Tate with a nice body shot. Tate lands a right and blitzes forward as Vieira is clinched against the fence. Tate lands a nice knee as Vieira escapes. Vieira shoots but Tate defends to end the round.

Round 2

Vieira lands some heavy shots to open the second round. Tate sees her head kick blocked. Tate lands a big right but is countered by Vieira at the same time. Vieira lands a big leg kick. Tate’s face is quickly bruising up. Vieira lands another big leg kick while threatening with counters. Tate connects with a big front kick to the head! Both fighters are swinging now. Tate seems to be hurt and is backing up. Tate shoots but Vieira stuffs it. Vieira throws another leg kick and defends a takedown at the same time. Tate lands some rights but Vieira is still in control of the striking. The round ends.

Round 3

We’re back to striking again. It’s not as high-paced as the first two rounds though. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental eye poke on Vieira. The fight resumes and Tate is being a little bit more urgent now. Vieira seems to have hurt Tate again but isn’t going for the kill. Vieira lands a nice counter. Tate connects with a leg kick. Vieira lands a couple of strikes which force Tate to go for the takedown. Vieira defends. Tate with another big leg kick but receives a counter punch in return. Tate blitzes forward and clinches Vieira up against the fence to end the round.

Round 4

Tate is very aggressive early on in the fourth round. She lands a front kick to the body. Tate lands a one two soon after. Vieira starts to gain some control in the striking but Tate gets the body lock and times a takedown well. Vieira gets to her feet but remains controlled by Tate agains the cage. They eventually return to striking. Tate lands a nice front kick to the body. Vieira responds with some big strikes. They both clinch to end the round.

Round 5

Both fighters hug it out at the start of the round. They are continuing to strike with both fighters landing. Vieira lands a knee to the body and follows it up with a big right hand. Tate is all bloodied up now from her nose. Tate is still in this though as she continues to look for that big right hand. Tate’s eye is swelling up now and all but shut as she has taken plenty of damage in this fight. Tate continues to march forward but is unable to connect as Vieira is able to distance herself until the fight comes to a close. It was a close one, but Vieira should get the victory.

Official Result: Ketlen Vieira defeats Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Check out the highlights below:

