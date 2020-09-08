For many years, Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) was one of Brazil’s best MMA promotions. Now the brand is under new ownership, and a ton of big changes are incoming.

Over the years, the XFC has played host to some of the best mixed martial arts action in South America. However it has always been an international company, with numerous future UFC fighters such as Carla Esparza, Felice Herrig, Michel Pereira and Marlon Moraes to name but a few. They feature a unique format of doing seasons of tournaments, mixed with a few traditional MMA events. As it happens, the promotion went through a bit a of decline in recent years, which led to it being purchased by some new owners, being led by CEO Steve Smith and president Myron Molotky.

XFC Gets American Broadcast Deal

Following this acquisition, it was expected that big things would be coming for the Xtreme Fighting Championships. However the full extent of these changes was only just realized, as a recent press release has revealed that they have signed a broadcast deal with NBC, to air events in the United States.

“NBC Sports is the gold standard in sports television, with an unmatched history presenting the most prestigious competitions in the world,” says Molotky. “The team at NBC Sports impressed us with their experience, their understanding of our vision, and their commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to join them as partners and to give our fighters an opportunity to shine in front of this powerful audience.”

This is obviously a big deal for the XFC, to land this broadcast partnership. Their first event under this banner will be XFC 43 on November 11th, and will see the promotion split their fights between three different types of events. There is the “Young Guns” series geared towards up and coming athletes, the “Tournament Series” which will feature a bracket tournament, and the “Super Fights” series to showcase their top stars.

The relaunch of XFC is looking like it will be a great new start for this promotion. Like most other organizations in MMA, they have mostly been a feeder league for the UFC. However with new guidance this could easily change.