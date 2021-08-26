(Video) Heated Tyron Woodley Gets in Exchanged with Team Paul During Press Conference

Violent uproars occurred during a tense altercation between Tyron Woodley and his team versus the team of Jake Paul. During their press conference, a member of Team Paul spoke severely about the mother of Woodley, who is a beloved figure in the MMA community.

Altercation During Woodley vs Paul Press Conference

Anyone fan of mixed martial arts knows how Tyron Woodley’s mother is loved and respected by fans. Her kindness is displayed whether Tyron wins or loses, and her own words can only top her graciousness. During Woodley’s matchups against Kamaru Usman, momma Woodley was seen backstage comforting Woodley in his loss and praising Usman in his victory over her son.

This is why anyone willing to speak ill of her is up to one of two things; they’re either trolling room to get under Woodley’s skin, or they’re simply a terrible person. It’s unclear on the intent of their words as well as what was said. However, it was enough to fire up Woodley’s sister, which in turn made Tyron furious.

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Woodley Reacts to Comments Made Towards his Mother

Shortly after the video was released, another followed. This time, footage captured Woodley being held back by multiple men as he expressed his anger. Then, he vowed to turn the entire building upside down if someone spoke about his mother again.

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

“They shouldn’t have said nothing,” Woodley said. “They shouldn’t have asked her what’s two times two. I’m looking, I’m trying to do the face-off and I hear him going back and forth with my mom. Any time something is going back and forth, that’s unacceptable. I don’t care who you are, what nationality you are. It’s unacceptable.” “He don’t know no better,” Woodley said of Paul to ESPN. “He don’t know this lifestyle. I’ll shake this whole f—ing room in a way you ain’t never seen. F— the UFC s—, f— the knockout s—. I will f—ing start hurting people. You’ll start seeing orange [Paul’s team’s colors] start dropping and hitting the floor.”

Do fans believe that Jake Paul and his team crossed the line?