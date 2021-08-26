Jake Paul: Tyron Woodley ‘Has No Excuses’ After I Beat Him

Without a doubt, Jake Paul is set to have the biggest test of his young boxing career when he takes on Tyron Woodley. He says that he is excited to fight someone who will have no room for excuses after the fight.

It is a fair thing to say that earlier on in his foray into boxing, Paul was not facing anyone of an elite level. That changes this weekend when he faces Woodley, a credentialed fighter with legitimate knockout power in his right hand.

Heading into this boxing match Tyron has been taking his training super seriously, and is in phenomenal shape. Speaking with Morning Kombat, Jake said this is good for him, because once he beats the former champ, Tyron will have no excuses that he can make for why he lost.

“(Woodley) said he’s training like he’s fighting Mike Tyson. Floyd Mayweather is training him, and you can tell he’s in shape. He’s got the six pack back, he’s looking good, he’s not messing around,” Paul said. “This is his biggest fight ever, and the whole MMA community is counting on him to get the W. Unfortunately it’s not going to happen, and when I beat him there will be no excuse because he was trained by Floyd Mayweather, because Jorge Masvidal said he was going to knock me out, because he took this fight and had a 14 week camp… He has no excuses.”

Jake Paul Wants Respect

If Jake Paul can beat Tyron Woodley on Sunday night, he will certainly have more respect from the MMA community. However that is not enough to satisfy him.

He says that he wants to get the respect from the boxing hardcores, and have them look at him as a legitimate boxer. He also wants to make boxing one of the top sports in the world again.

“I would love the boxing community to fully embrace me. I think a lot of people have already, but now it’s the boxing purists who maybe fully don’t understand what I’m doing. So I would love that respect,” Paul said. “All I’m trying to do is having boxing become one of the top two sports. I want to take over the NBA, I want to take over the NFL, I want to take over MMA. Because MMA took over boxing for a long period of time, and I believe that with the lightweight division… the heavyweight division, all the fights that are going to happen, and add in me and my brother and some of the YouTube creators that are boxing, we can make this sport go number one. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

Jake Paul will have the chance to earn a lot more approval when he faces Tyron Woodley this weekend, on Showtime PPV. This is certainly going to be the toughest test of his young career.