Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Won’t Require Submitting Drug Tests, According to Reports

An underlying element of Tyron Woodley versus Jake Paul’s boxing match is that there will be no required drug testing for either party. The information learned on the subject makes Firas Zahabi seem less crazy after all.

Woodley will take on Jake Paul tonight in a featured main event boxing match for Showtime Sports. The lead-up to the match has been hectic, with weigh-ins for the fight being extremely chaotic. Overall, the promotion has ramped up the battle to become larger than life, with viewership expectations to be high.

Woodley vs Paul Won’t Require Drug Testing

Before the fight was officially announced, the majority of the viewing assumed that the fight would be an exhibition with special rules. However, the content is an official professional boxing match. But, news has surfaced that, unlike many professional fights, either Paul or Woodley will not require a drug test.

The Ohio State Athletic Commission head tells me Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will NOT be subjected to fight night drug tests. Only athletes to be tested on the card are those competing in title bouts. #PaulWoodley — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 28, 2021

Firas Zahabi on Jake Paul

Before the news, longtime MMA coach Firas Zahabi explained his predictions for the fight. He also explained why he thinks that Jake Paul will walk into the match on performance-enhancing drugs, aka PEDs.

“I didn’t want to mention it, but my number one factor — Jake Paul’s corner, they’re going to be on all sorts of substances,” Zahabi said. “I don’t think they test. Maybe the week of the fight, (but) there’s no USADA. I didn’t want to say, but I think that’s a major factor. When I say he’s bigger and stronger and he’s more athletic, I think he’s basically on PEDs. “I hate to say it, but I definitely think Jake Paul is going to be on PEDs. It exists in the world of boxing, just like it exists in MMA,” he said. “And I don’t think Tyron will be on PEDs. I think Tyron will be totally natural. Does it make a difference? It absolutely does.”

