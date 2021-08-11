Firas Zahabi Thinks Tyron Woodley Could Lose to Jake Paul: “I definitely think Jake Paul is going to be on PEDs.”

Firas Zahabi won’t be shocked if Tyron Woodley loses his boxing match against Jake Paul, mainly because Zahabi thinks that Paul is using PEDs.

Fans of mixed martial arts are hoping that Woodley represents them well. And that he can finally put an end to the Jake Paul boxing era, full of YouTubers and public figures who believe that they can combat sports.

However, the chances of Woodley winning aren’t as high as pundits once thought before Showtime made the match. Several experts believe that Paul’s chances to win are more heightened than Tyron’s.

Zahabi on Woodley vs Paul

Zahabi spoke on his Youtube channel about the matchup and how he thinks the fight will play out. Woodley winning the match isn’t a sure thing.

“Two things are gonna happen, either (Jake Paul) is going to move ahead on the scorecards against Woodley, or he’s gonna get knocked out by a counter right. I doubt Woodley knocks him out with any other punch,” said Zahabi. “He knocks out a young, overly excited Jake Paul, who’s overly confident, walks into his right hand and gets laid out. Is that a possibility? Absolutely. However, I do feel that Jake Paul holds the same weapon. He’s got a devastating, devastating right hand, except Jake Paul is going to be more active, with the same right hand.” via bloodyelbow

Belief of Paul on PEDs

As he continued, he mentioned a controversial take about Paul and that he could potentially be on banned substances, especially because Firas doesn’t believe that the athletes will be tested before the fight.

“I didn’t want to mention it, but my number one factor — Jake Paul’s corner, they’re going to be on all sorts of substances,” Zahabi said. “I don’t think they test. Maybe the week of the fight, (but) there’s no USADA. I didn’t want to say, but I think that’s a major factor. When I say he’s bigger and stronger and he’s more athletic, I think he’s basically on PEDs. “I hate to say it, but I definitely think Jake Paul is going to be on PEDs. It exists in the world of boxing, just like it exists in MMA,” he said. “And I don’t think Tyron will be on PEDs. I think Tyron will be totally natural. Does it make a difference? It absolutely does.”

Do fans believe that Jake Paul has a good chance of beating Tyron Woodley?