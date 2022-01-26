Stephen Thompson Talks Masvidal vs. Covington, Usman vs. Edwards And Recaps Ngannou vs. Gane

It’s been two months since Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson suffered his loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 46, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen what has been going on in his division.

The former 2X UFC title challenger gave his thoughts on two big welterweight fights that are going to go down. Well, one is for sure is going down in March; the other hasn’t been announced, but Dana White has all but confirmed it.

Masvidal vs. Covington

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will settle their bad blood at UFC 272 on March 5 in the main event. Wonderboy has a history with ‘Gamebred’ and is excited about the matchup.

“Yes, I’m excited. I can’t wait for this fight to happen.” Thompson told MiddleEasy. “Once friends, that’s what I’ve been saying, man. The UFC is hyping it up and putting out videos of them being buddy buddy, you know, high-fiving each other before they go out there, and now, they’re bitter enemies.

What’s that press conference going to look like? I’m more excited for the press conference than I am about the fight. What’s going to be said? You know that they know each other’s deepest darkest secrets.”

Prediction

I think it’s going to be a great fight. The last time I had a wrestler beating Masvidal, he knocked him out. On paper, I have Colby Covington, but I KNEW Ben Askren was going to beat him and [Masvidal] knocked him out in the first round. I knew that Darren Till was going to beat him, he gets knocked out by Masvidal. So, I’m not betting against him this time… Covington has insane cardio and that’s something that he always has in his back pocket, as well as his wrestling. We got to see what Masvidal has been working on too because he’s not afraid to fight wrestlers.”

Wonderboy said if you were to give him a bag of money, he would bet it on Covington, but he doesn’t trust himself because Masivdal has burned him in the past. He does want Masvidal to win, however, because of their history.

Usman vs. Edwards

Karamu Usman and Leon Edwards are tentatively scheduled to rematch later this year. The pair first fought in 2015, where Usman beat him via unanimous decision. Neither fighter has lost since, and both have grown leaps and bounds.

Wonder is happy Edwards is FINALLY getting his title shot after a nine-fight win streak and a series of unfortunate events.

“He should have had that fight a year ago but obviously, he’s been playing that game a little bit and I know that can piss some people off. But he finally got it and I think he has a good chance to win. You’ve seen his evolution in MMA, he first came out as a full-on striker and now he’s taking guys down. He was out wrestling Belal Muhammad when he fought, especially in the clinch. So, I think he has a good chance to beat the champion and mix the welterweight division up a little bit.”

Again, if given a bag of money, Wonderboy would put in on Usman, but he would love to see Edwards win.

Wonderboy Reacts To UFC 270

On top of talking about some upcoming matchups and who he wants to fight next, Wonderboy also gave his thoughts on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

“Ngannou is known as a knockout artist, but hey man, he had to adapt out there. The fight was going the way I thought it was going to go with Ciryl Gane just out striking him, making him hit and miss in the first two rounds. And then Francis Ngannou started hitting takedowns! It’s like what?? So, I’m glad to see that he has evolving and that’s why he is the champ.”