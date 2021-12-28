Stephen Thompson Puzzled Over Calls For His Retirement: ‘I Just Don’t Get It’

Stephen Thompson is in disbelief that some fans want him to consider retiring.

Thompson was hoping to get back in the win column during the UFC’s final event of 2021. He was unable to do so. “Wonderboy” shared the Octagon with Belal Muhammad and was defeated via unanimous decision.

Going into the fight, Thomspon was the number five-ranked UFC welterweight, while Muhammad stood at the number 10 spot. After the bout, Muhammad shot up to the number five position, while Thompson was knocked down two spots.

A personal best 5️⃣th takedown for @BullyB170. We're only a minute and a half into the 2nd round 😳 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/pticZjMqlY — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

Stephen Thompson Dismisses Retirement Talk

Stephen Thompson took to his YouTube channel to express confusion over calls for his retirement (via SportsKeeda.com).

“I feel like people that do retire, when they sit down on the chair, they just feel like they should retire. Like just, their bodies beat up, aches and pains… When I sit here and I’m sitting down in this chair, I feel great. I feel fine. I feel fine. I feel better than I was five years ago. I just don’t get it.”

The ones who are calling for “Wonderboy” to retire likely factor in age. Thompson will be 39 years old in February. There’s also the fact that Thompson has gone 3-5 in his last six outings.

With Thompson not planning to retire anytime soon, it’ll be interesting to see what the UFC has in store for him. “Wonderboy” has been calling for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. The two met back in Nov. 2017 with Thompson picking up the unanimous decision victory.