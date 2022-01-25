‘Wonderboy’ Brushes Off Sean Brady’s Call-Outs, Likes ‘Fun Fights’ Against Michael Chiesa, Robbie Lawler

Stephen Thompson seems to have a lot of options for his next fight.

Unfortunately for him, ‘Wonderboy’ has suffered two losses in a row. The UFC Welterweight has been outwrestled by top contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns in his last outings.

Sean Brady

While on a losing streak, there are few trying to make a name off Thompson. One of which is the undefeated Sean Brady.

The rising prospect would make some call-outs after beating Michael Chiesa last November. Like Muhammad, Brady believes beating a guy like ‘Wonderboy’ would make him into a top contender at welterweight.

“I’ve always fought up and that will always be my goal I would love to test myself against a legend in @wonderboymma so what do you say ? #7 vs #9 April?”

Wonderboy wouldn’t be so interested in fighting another wrestler like Brady.

“At this point, I would say let’s hold off on the wrestlers real quick.” Thompson told MiddleEasy. “The last few guys, I just got obliterated, and the strong wrestler like Sean Brady… I definitely got some things to work on. I’m looking for somebody a little bit more of a striker at this point.”

Moving On To ‘The Maverick’

Moving on from Brady, there are some other potential fights in Thompson’s future at 170lbs. One happens to be Michael Chiesa, who just lost to Brady. His grappling is no joke, but he’s not a high-level wrestler like Brady or Muhammad so to speak.

“I think he would be a good opponent for sure. Out of the two [between Sean Brady] I would definitely do the Michael Chiesa [fight] for sure. He does have a name and he’s a good buddy of mine too. I think that’d be a fun one.” “His jiu-jitsu’s good. I definitely would keep the fight standing, but, uh, he fights fairly stiff, you know, fairly stiff, maybe that’s why he’s so strong. He’s just got that muscle.I think it would be a fun fight. It would definitely be one of those you jiu-jitsu vs. karate guys again.”

Robbie Lawler?

Last but not least, a fight that totally interests Wonderboy is a fight with Robbie Lawler. The karate specialist was in talks to fight the former UFC Champion years ago, but that fight never came into fruition.

Entering 2022, a fight with ‘Ruthless’ could be a possibility and Thompson is all for it.

“It’d be a really fun fight, especially with the fans.” Wonderboy said. “I’ve been trying to fight this guy since he was obviously champion. I think that would be a great fight even though he’s not ranked at this point. It would be an honor to fight a legend. It would be an exciting fight. Just two guys going out there and striking it up. That would be awesome.”

Who should Wonderboy fight next?