Robert Whittaker Out of UFC 248 For “Undisclosed Personal Reasons”

Robert Whittaker Out of Bout Against Jarod Cannonier at UFC 248

Being a mixed martial artist is a grueling task. In fact, many would say that the juice isn’t even worth the squeeze. All year round, athletes push their bodies to the limit and it all culminates into the fight. And, it’s possible that the fighter never makes it to the fight due to injury. For UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker, injuries have become a constant theme in his career. However, this time Whittaker is officially out of his fight with Jarod Cannonier at UFC 248. And the reason is still very unclear.

The news was confirmed after MMA Fighting analyzed an initial report from ESPN. The reasoning for why Whittaker is out of the fight is still very unclear. The report read that Robert was out of the fight due to “undisclosed personal reasons.” Whatever that means, we’re sure that the information will come out within the next few days.

Robert Whittaker is out his March 7 UFC 248 fight against Jared Cannonier due to undisclosed personal reasons, sources say. UFC efforting to keep Cannonier on the card but no opponent locked in yet, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2020

Whittaker And Withdrawl History

The withdraw marks the third time in Whittaker’s 25 fight career was forced out of the competition. First, an injury kept him out of UFC 221 against Luke Rockhold. Next, a hernia kept Rob out of the competition against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 238. And finally, Whittaker won’t be able to face Cannonier at UFC 248 for personal reasons.

Saving Jarod Cannonier on the Card

At this time, it’s unclear if the UFC will try to find a replacement for “The Reaper.” Which is unfortunate for Cannonier, who was itching to get back into the octagon. Cannonier was hoping to defeat Whittaker so that he could climb the rankings and eventually get a shot at the champion Israel Adesanya.

Whoever steps in against Cannonier, if anyone, will be forced to take the fight on short notice. Currently, those signs point to Darren Till. However, if he doesn’t want to take to step in on short notice, Cannonier could face the reality of being off of the card.

As more information is revealed, Middle Easy will update this story accordingly. Stay tuned.