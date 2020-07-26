Robert Whittaker (22-5) defeated Darren Till (18-3-1) by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC On ESPN 14.

Till started well in the first round and dropped the Aussie with an elbow in the first round. But Whittaker came back with a knockdown of his own in the second round and changed the momentum of the fight. The last three rounds were close but in favor of the former champion who was given the edge 48-47 by all three judges.

In the post-fight interview, Whittaker was asked by a journalist what he thought about the fact that Till said to have injured his knee in the second round and may require surgery. His response amused the audience.

Whittaker finds out Till may need knee surgery pic.twitter.com/bEtSGiTleE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 26, 2020

Robert Whittaker responded When asked if he knew that he hurt Till’s knee in round two, Whittaker said:

“No… Like how?” , “Like with what? What did I do?”.

The reporter responded by stating that Whittaker had stomped on his knee.

“The stomp? Ohhh…” Whittaker responded. “Yes, he said he heard it pop right away.” said the reporter. “Ahhh,” Responded Whittaker with a smile. “I’m going to stomp more often. I want soccer kicks back.”

The Former champion’s last win was back in 2018 against Yoel Romero. With this win over Darren Till, he sets himself up for a title shot and a chance to regain his belt.