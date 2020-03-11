Report: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till To Headline UFC Dublin

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Robert Whittaker
Photos via Instagram @darrentill2 @robwhittakermma

Whittaker Returns Against Till In Dublin

Robert Whittaker is set to return to action in an exciting middleweight matchup with Darren Till.

According to sources close to ESPN, the pair will headline the UFC’s return to Dublin, Ireland, which takes place on August 15. Brett Okamoto states that the bout isn’t signed yet, but is close to being finalized.

“Breaking: UFC targeting Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till to headline UFC Fight Night on Aug. 15 in Dublin, per multiple sources. Not signed yet, but UFC in the process of finalizing. WHAT A MAIN EVENT. Rob? Darren?”

Whittaker hasn’t competed since losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 back in October. “The Reaper” was set to return at UFC 248 this past weekend when he was scheduled to face Jared Cannonier. However, he had to pull out for undisclosed personal reasons.

Till, meanwhile, made a successful middleweight debut back in November when he outpointed Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 244 co-main event. He was hoping to fill in for Whittaker against Cannonier only for the latter to later get injured.

Although UFC Dublin is some time away, Till will now get the high-profile name that he wanted with a potential win likely to put him in position to challenge for the title next.

As of now, Paulo Costa is expected to challenge Adesanya next.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here