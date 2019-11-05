White: Yoel Romero Must Win Before Getting Title Shot

Dana White Shoots Down Idea Of Yoel Romero Getting Next Title Shot

There was some thought that Yoel Romero would be next to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight strap. However, according to Dana White, something else needs to happen first.

It was expected that Adesanya’s first title defense at 185lb would be against Paulo Costa. Costa was coming off a win over Romero, and had been looking impressive. Nevertheless, he would suffer a bicep injury, forcing him on the sidelines until at least April, although others say it will be eight months.

Therefore, Adesanya was left needing a new opponent. As a result, it was thought that it could be Kelvin Gastelum if he had won at UFC 244. Subsequently, when that did not happen, the thought was Yoel Romero. Despite coming off a loss, Romero has long been one of the top contenders at middleweight.

However, it would appear that Dana White is not on board with this. Speaking in a recent interview, White says that while Adesanya wants Romero, Yoel needs a win first. Therefore, he is looking to book another fight for Yoel, and if he wins there, then the shot will be his.

“[Israel] wants to fight Yoel Romero. He wants Romero. We’re talking about giving Romero a fight coming up soon here and then he will fight the winner of that one.”

While stranger things have happened in UFC title fights before, it seems that Dana White is not having it. He thinks that since Romero has lost three of his last four, he needs a win before getting the title shot. This is somewhat understandable, although it will force Adesanya to be sidelined.

Either way, hopefully Yoel Romero vs Israel Adesanya is a fight that we see soon, boi.