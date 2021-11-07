Dana White On Kamaru Usman’s Boxing Talk: ‘He Don’t Want To Fight Canelo’

Kamaru Usman should just remain in mixed martial arts as far as UFC president Dana White is concerned.

Usman defended his welterweight title for the fifth time after a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington in the UFC 268 headliner last night in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Although he hurt Covington bad in the second round as he dropped him twice, Usman was unable to finish the job this time as “Chaos” got back in the fight.

In the end, Usman still won the decision, but it was far from the impressive display of his last two fights against Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns, especially from a striking standpoint.

And having expressed his desire to face Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match leading up to UFC 268, White didn’t seem so supportive after the event.

“I watched the Canelo fight tonight,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “He don’t want to fight Canelo, he don’t want to fight Canelo. Come on, man. Let’s stop this sh*t. If Canelo wants to come over here, let’s do it. He don’t want to box Canelo.”

Usman Wants To Be Scared

Other than the money, Usman notably wanted to face Alvarez as it was a prospect that scared him.

“When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared. I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo Alvarez)”.

In reality, it’s highly unlikely to happen.

But that likely won’t stop Usman from attempting to secure the bag as he still seemed determine to make it happen despite White’s comments.

The money will certainly be good, but as far as health and reputation is concerned, it’s probably for the best if Usman sticks with what he’s good at.

You can watch the full post-fight press conference below: