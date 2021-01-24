Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Return Hungrier Or Retire Following UFC 257

Dana White believes there are two ways Conor McGregor’s career goes following UFC 257.

McGregor suffered the first knockout defeat of his career following a second-round defeat to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner last night.

It led many to question what would be next for him, especially as it marked his third defeat in his last six outings.

And as far as White is concerned, the setback will only make him hungrier or lead to his retirement from the sport.

“I think it will make him hungry. I think it will make him hungrier,” White said at the UFC 257 post-fight press conference when asked how McGregor would take the loss. “There’s two ways this goes — hungrier or I’m done. He’s got the money. I mean when you think about it, I’m a huge Rocky fan. This is like Rocky III. When you get off of a 310-foot yacht, you know what I mean? You’re living that good life. It’s tough to be a savage when you’re living like he lives and has the money that he has. “On his way up, he was a young hungry kid, didn’t have any money and he wanted nice things. He wanted nice suits, nice cars, nice houses. He’s got everything he ever wanted. So I don’t know. It goes this way or that way.”

White: McGregor Trilogy With Poirier Is There

Based on his post-fight interview, McGregor seems to want to return to the Octagon sooner rather than later as he cited inactivity as a factor for his defeat.

And a trilogy with Poirier is definitely possible according to White, especially with the score all tied up now.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” White said of McGregor wanting to remain active. “I’m sure in a few hours he’ll be blowing me up, telling me a million things he wants to do. So we’ll see what he wants to do from here. “… There’s always a trilogy when you’ve got 1-1.”

There’s also a trilogy with Nate Diaz if Poirier is only looking to fight for the title next.