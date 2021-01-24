(Video) Conor McGregor Indicates “Inactivity” for Reasoning of TKO Loss to Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier was able to even the score between his rivalry with Conor McGregor by defeating him via devastating TKO victory at UFC 257. Before the match, both competitors spoke about their training leading up to the fight. For Dustin, staying focused and believing himself was his key to victory. For McGregor, he stated that he was in the prime condition in his life and has never felt cleaner technically. Nonetheless, after taking a loss at the hands of Poirier, McGregor is blaming octagon inactivity for the loss. blames

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. Trademark shoulder strikes from McGregor were thrown, giving fans a reminder of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. Dustin remained humble throughout the course of the night, including the post-fight press conference.

Mcgregor Blames Loss on Inactivity

Nonetheless, McGregor was gutted by his performance. Immediately after the fight, Conor gave an honest assessment of what he believed was the reason for poor performance.

“You know, it’s hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time and that’s just it,” he said. “The leg kicks were good. That low calf kick was good. The leg was dead and then … I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. It’s inactivity and that’s it. But Dustin Poirier is some fighter. If you don’t put in the time in here, you’re going to get cold in here. I’ll have to dust it off and come back and that’s it, and that’s what I’m going to do.” “You don’t get away with being inactive in this business and that’s the way it is. I’ll take my licks. I’m gutted, I’m gutted. I put so much work in. Well done Dustin, good man. It’s a tough one to swallow. I put in a lot of work, I’m proud of my work. I’d like to have represented my team a bit better, but we’ll get to go again and that’s it. “I’m going to go home to my kids in the hotel and just chill for a bit and regroup and that’s it,” finished McGregor.

Do fans believe in McGregor’s excuses? Or, was Porier simply the better fighter regardless of activity?