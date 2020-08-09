It it still very possible that UFC president Dana White and Floyd Mayweather work on an event together.

Last year, the pair hinted at promoting a “spectacular event” in 2020 leading to plenty of speculation as to what they were planning. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic, along with personal events including deaths in the Mayweather family, put a halt to those plans for the time being.

However, White revealed him and Mayweather are still in contact and there is interest from both sides in promoting an event.

“Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth,” White told TMZ if he still had any plans with Mayweather. “We’re still interested on both sides. … Yeah, very possible.”

White: McGregor Still Retired As Of Now

Just don’t expect it to be a rematch with Conor McGregor.

McGregor faced Mayweather in a losing effort in their lucrative boxing match back in 2017 and there is enough interest in a rematch despite it seemingly being a foregone conclusion.

However, White reiterated that the Irishman is retired as of now.

“No no no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don’t know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor’s retired,” White said. “I don’t know if you heard about that. When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor. Conor is retired. … As of right now, here and today, Conor is retired. Until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor. “… He is retired right now. He’s not fighting. So, per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I do not deliver three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired.”

McGregor notably retired — albeit for the third time in four years — in June after expressing his frustration at not being able to fight Justin Gaethje among other reasons.

A retirement from mixed martial arts shouldn’t affect any potential plans for a boxing match, however.