Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Likely For September

White: Nurmagomedov Said He Will Be Ready In September

The lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will likely take place in the fall.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White who claims September is when Nurmagomedov said he would be ready to compete. White had previously stated that the fight would likely take place in the summer on Fight Island.

What that means for a Conor McGregor waiting in the wings is that he will likely face someone else in the summer with the winner of that fight going on to face the undisputed lightweight champion.

“Khabib told me he will be ready in September,” White said on Tim and Sid. ” … Obviously, Gaethje and Khabib is going to happen. It looks like that’s going to happen in September and we’ll figure out what’s next for Conor. “Conor will probably fight this summer. Then you’ll have those guys fight in September. And then that will line up a fight for the winner.”

White would repeat the September date following UFC Jacksonville last night.

Dana says they are talking about doing Khabib/Gaethje in September.#UFC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 14, 2020

Of course, there is some uncertainty in that regard given the news that Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap was in a coma with a serious health condition.

However, the senior Nurmagomedov has reportedly woken up as of Thursday. Hopefully, he makes a full recovery.