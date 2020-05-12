Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Taking Place On Fight Island In Summer

Nurmagomedov To Clash With Gaethje In The Summer

It looks like we won’t have to wait long for the title unification clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White allegedly told an ESPN radio affiliate that the bout would take place on Fight Island in the summer.

The only way it wouldn’t and instead be in the United States would be if the world got back to normal sooner than expected amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Apparently, Dana White just told an ESPN radio affiliate in Chicago that Khabib vs. Justin will take place on Fight Island this summer "unless world gets back to normal sooner than we think." Tracking down the full audio/quotes, will update shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2020

Gaethje earned the right to face Nurmagomedov next following his impressive fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this past weekend to win the interim lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov was originally set to face Ferguson for the undisputed title in April until he was stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban. With Ramadan underway, there was no chance of him facing Ferguson this month even if he was allowed into the United States.

But with “The Eagle” claiming he is ready to return as early as July, it looks like Gaethje won’t have to wait long to get his shot at the best lightweight in the world.