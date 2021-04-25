Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz Wants To Fight, Will Be Talking To Him

We could be seeing Nick Diaz back in action again.

Diaz made headlines recently by appearing during UFC 261 fight week as speculation started to increase of a potential return to the Octagon.

It was even more so the case when Diaz was spotted in the crowd at UFC 261 last night as the crowd erupted when they saw the former title challenger.

Nick Diaz is in the building for #UFC261 👀 pic.twitter.com/KyS9W5S0oQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021

White Open To Diaz Fighting Again

While UFC president Dana White didn’t pay too much attention to a Diaz return in the past, things seem to have changed now as he was asked about the Stockton native in the post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, Nick wants to fight,” White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. “Sure [I’m willing to give him a fight]. I will see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him.”

So who could Diaz face then?

There are plenty of options ranging from Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler, Dan Hardy and even Jorge Masvidal after last night’s events.

One option could even be Khamzat Chimaev.

“No,” White responded when asked if it would be crazy for Chimaev to be an option for Diaz.

Diaz hasn’t competed since losing a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva — later overturned to a no contest — back in January 2015.

His manager notably stated last year that there was a ‘99.99999%’ chance Diaz would compete in 2021. It’s still early to say, but it looks like that will be the case.