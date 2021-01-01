Dana White Working On Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal: ‘It’s The Fight We Want Too’

It’s not only the fans who want to see a Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight — it’s what the UFC wants as well.

That’s coming from UFC president Dana White who provided an update on the highly-anticipated welterweight grudge match between the pair.

It’s a fight that has been slated for a while but there has yet to be any major progress in getting it done. Covington revealed the issues were on Masvidal’s side as he claimed the BMF champion was in hiding and was also fearful of the matchup stylistically.

“The last time I talked to (Hunter Campbell) and Dana, they just said they’ve got to get Jorge on board, and get him to sign,” Covington said recently. “They said it’s going to be a tough task because he doesn’t want to fight (me). They pretty much told me that he plain and simple told them that he doesn’t like the style matchup. “You’re in the UFC, you claim to want to be the best in the world, and you don’t like a style matchup? Like what is this, the Real Divas of Atlanta? What are we doing? I thought we were in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, not the Ultimate Feelings Championship. That’s why he’s never been an Ultimate Fighting Champion, he’s only been a Broke and Mediocre Fighting Champion.”

White Working On Covington vs. Masvidal

White, however, is still working on the fight and also refuted Covington’s claims that Masvidal didn’t like the stylistic matchup.

“I don’t think Masvidal said I don’t like that fight stylistically,” White told The Schmo. “We’re working on that fight. It’s the fight we want too and hopefully we’ll get that done this year [2021] too. “I’m telling you, we got nothing but big fights all this year so hopefully we can get a couple of these key ones buttoned up and done and start looking forward to them.”

While most observers would agree that Covington is a bad matchup — especially given their documented sparring in the past — Masvidal has improved dramatically since those days, especially shown by his overall takedown defense in his fight with Kamaru Usman.

Hopefully, both fighters sign on the dotted line and we get to see the fight sooner rather than later.