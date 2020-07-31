Will we see Conor McGregor vs. Khamzat Chimaev? Don’t bet on it for now.

Chimaev recently called out McGregor after the two started going at it on social media in recent days.

“I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys… I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me.”

Chimaev would even reveal earlier he traveled to Ireland back in 2018 to fight the Irishman after comments the latter made about Khabib Nurmagomedov as well as Chechen people.

To many people’s surprise, McGregor seemingly accepted Chimaev’s callout on Thursday, leading many to speculate about a potential fight between the pair.

It’s always possible McGregor was responding to Tony Ferguson as well, who spoke of being open to facing him next. However, most assumed it was in response to Chimaev, including the Chechen-born fighter himself.

Call your uncle @danawhite I will be ready. https://t.co/OPponlhORm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 30, 2020

White Responds To McGregor Callout

So what did UFC president Dana White think of McGregor’s response?

As far as he is concerned, there is no official fight between the two in the works. And the chances of it happening down the line are slim as well.

But White refused to rule it out completely.

“Probably not but who knows?!” he told TMZ.

As things stand, McGregor is currently retired from the sport.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him return to action next year, especially once the UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is concluded, and if fans will be able to attend events at the time.