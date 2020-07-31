Bursting onto the UFC scene, Khamzat Chimaev is punching up the best that he can. This may have paid off as he piqued the interest of Conor McGregor.

It did not take long for the impressive performances that Chimaev showed in the Octagon to get the attention of McGregor. Immediately they began trading barbs, with Khamzat even saying that he had to spend time in jail after trying to fight Conor in Ireland. It is crazy to see that, after just two fights in the Octagon, he is already having these back and forths with Conor.

Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Conor McGregor, Conor Accepts The Challenge

Naturally, the man who won two fights in 10 days is getting a little stir crazy over not having another fight booked yet. Therefore he took to his Twitter to call out there men that he would like to face. However it was not the people you would expect from someone who is 2-0 in the UFC, as he said that he would beat Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor all in one night.

“I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys… I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me.”

Immediately this drew criticisms from the community, for Chimaev asking for such huge fights, so early on in his career. However these fans stopped mocking him when McGregor responded, saying that he accepted the challenge, implying that he was down to fight Khamzat. However Chimaev quickly changed his tune, saying that Conor needed to beg him for a fight.

“I accept!” McGregor said in a vague tweet. “Beg me,” responded Chimaev, assuming it was about his callout.

The Dageatani then followed this up with another tweet, this time responding to a post from ESPN. They had been reporting on what McGregor had written. This prompted Chimaev to tell Conor that he needed to reach out to Dana White to make the fight.

“Call your uncle @danawhite I will be ready.”

To be blunt, there is virtually no chance that Khamzat Chimaev fights Conor McGregor any time soon. Nevertheless it is hard to not respect Chimaev from playing the game the best that he can, to capitalize on the amount of hype that he had received.