Tony Ferguson is ready to get back into action.

Ferguson hasn’t competed since a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in their interim lightweight title fight at UFC 249 in May.

“El Cucuy” has remained out of the spotlight since particularly when it comes to media duties, but finally spoke out in a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Acknowledging that things could have gone better against Gaethje, Ferguson is now ready to go again after regaining his love for the sport.

“Absolutely. Sign me up,” he said about competing again soon. “I’m ready. I’m good to go. … I’m just anxious for the future. They know how hungry and eager I am, the UFC, so I’m just willing to see where this goes. Sign me up.”

Ferguson Only Wants Top Fights

While the UFC is yet to offer him any names, Ferguson is only looking to have fights with the top fighters in his division that the fans deserve to see.

His ideal preference is a rematch with Gaethje or facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in their much-awaited title fight if he gets past the former. And when asked about potential fights with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier making sense for him, Ferguson didn’t seem to disagree.

“They’re both decent fighters. They’re both good,” he added. “We’re all elite and top five for a reason. As far as fights go, if Conor wants to fight, I’m down for that. “… You want to give me Conor, you give me Conor. You want to give me Poirier, we’ll make it happen, then we’ll fight for the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight.”

Not many would complain about any of those fights being next for Ferguson.

You can see the full interview below: