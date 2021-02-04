Fabrico Werdum Confident in Submitting Jon Jones if They Fought

Fabricio Werdum believes that he would submit Jon Jones in a heavyweight matchup. Fabricio is one of the most decorated BJJ players to ever make his way into the UFC. After all, he is a 2nd degree BJJ blackbelt and a 4-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. During Werdum’s last contest in the octagon, he was able to successfully defeat Alexander Gustafsson in just one round via armbar. Now, his plan is to win the PFL heavyweight title, then face Jones in a cross-promotional showdown.

Werdum on Facing Jon Jones

Werdum made it clear that he is extremely happy about the way that the PFL has welcomed him to the organization. Additionally, that he’s grateful for the opportunity to capture another world title in a major MMA promotion. Although Werdum is scheduled to make his PFL debut in April, the organization has yet to reveal his opponent. So, in the meantime, Fabricio has his eyes on the heavyweight movement of Jon Jones.

“I believe Jones will be the future UFC heavyweight champion,” Werdum said to Sherdog during an interview. “If I win the PFL heavyweight grand prix, it would be great to finally fight him in a cross-promotion super fight. I have no doubt that if I face Jones in the same shape I fought Gustafsson, I would submit him on the ground.”

Making the Match

Do fans believe that Werdum would be able to finish Jones at this stage of his career? Of course, a host of nearly impossible factors would have to occur in order for Werdum to get his wish. First, he’d have to come out on top in the PFL’s next heavyweight championship tournament. Next, he’d have to hope that cross-promotional super fights become an actuality, rather than a near-impossible long shot. Lastly, Werdum would have to hope that Jones actually wanted to fight him. Which, at this point doesn’t help his goal of becoming UFC heavyweight champion.