Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Werdum broke the news to ESPN on Monday as he is now set to take part in the 2021 PFL season. The Brazilian recently fought out his UFC contract following a first-round submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson in July.

He was reported to have been in talks with Bellator since. However, the appeal of fighting multiple times a year given the PFL’s format drew him there.

“It was a very good negotiation with them, and I know this event is getting very strong,” Werdum said. “I have fought for 23 years and this is my dream. I want to fight maybe twice in one night. I love the idea. You have one fight, you win, you go again. “Maybe this [coming] year, 2021, I fight four or five fights. This is my dream. In the past, sometimes, [I fought] just one in a year, maybe two. I want to enjoy the moment because it’s so hard for us to stop fighting. Imagine, all my life I have fought, and one day, I have to stop. For sure, I know that. Maybe two years. But imagine I’m the PFL champion at [age] 44? I know I can.”

PFL Gets Huge Addition In Werdum

For the PFL, it’s another huge and exciting addition to their roster.

The promotion ended 2019 with the signing of former UFC and Bellator welterweight Rory MacDonald. And in Werdum, they now have one of the greatest heavyweights of all time who notably holds wins over the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira to name a few.

“I am honored to welcome Fabricio Werdum, one of the best heavyweight MMA fighters of all time, to Professional Fighters League,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said. “Our 2021 season roster is stacked with top fighters from around the world, including Fabricio, who are all gearing up for what will be an epic season starting this April on ESPN.”

The PFL’s 2021 regular season is set to commence April with playoffs and a championship event taking place at the end of the year.