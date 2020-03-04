Weili Zhang Fears ‘Plastic Surgery’ Could Cause Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Miss Weight

Weili Zhang Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk May Miss Weight Due To Implants

Weili Zhang is expected to defend her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk this weekend. However she is a bit concerned that her opponent will have struggles making weight.

Zhang made history becoming the first ever Chinese champion in the UFC. Now she is set to secure her first title defense, taking on Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248. Although much attention is going to the main event, this co-main event is just as exciting on paper.

However, like all title fights, the first stop is for each fighter to make weight. Both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk have to make the 115lb mark. If last weekend taught us anything, it’s that not making weight for a title fight is a headache for everyone involved.

In fact, Weili Zhang is a bit concerned that Joanna Jedrzejczyk will not be able to make weight. In fact, according to Adam Hill, a media member covering UFC 248, there is one specific thing which she feels could cause issues. Well, technically two things.

Zhang Weili says she is concerned with Joanna Jedrzejczyk making weight because of her "plastic surgery" #ufc248 — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 3, 2020

Of course, the plastic surgery Weili is referring to, are the breast implants Joanna recently got. However, since the procedure, the former champion has already been able to make weight. Therefore, she should have no issues on Friday. On the other hand, Jedrzejczyk has always had struggles making that strawweight limit, in spite of never missing the mark.

Time will tell if there are any issues with Joanna Jedrzejczyk misses weight. Of course, if she does,Weili Zhang will be the only one eligible to win the title at UFC 248.