Dana White Hopeful to Book Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas for 2021 in Asia

Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas is a possibility for a future card in Asia, at least according to UFC President Dana White. Recently, Dana stated that the fight could happen in 2021, marking Weili’s second title defense in the UFC.

Rose Namajunas has been eyeing Weili Zhang for a long time now. Even before Rose was successfully able to defeat Jessica Andrade in a rematch at UFC 251. Now that Namajunas has avenged her loss, she’ll look to test herself against the current UFC strawweight champion. Finally, UFC President Dana White has spoken out on the potential match stating that the promotion is now working on Zhang vs Namajunas.

“We’re working on her (Weili Zhang), too,” White said. “Obviously, the fight everybody wants to see is her and Rose. Hopefully, we can get that done. If not, the next one in line would probably be Carla Esparza. We’re looking to do that fight this year – and in Asia.”

Making the Fight

This isn’t the first time that Weili has wanted to face Namajunas. Before her first title defense, Zhang was more interested in facing Rose than she was in facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Of course, Weili went to on defeat Joanna in what is now known as the greatest female fighter in women’s MMA history.

On several occasions, Rose has spoken about having the opportunity to fight Zhang. Besides being the current champion, Namajunas is impressed with Weili’s ability to have a match against Joanna and match her skill for skill. Furthermore, she’s stated that Zhang represents true martial artistry and that she is a pure martial artist.

Zhang has also stated that her preference is to fight Rose because she believes she displays the highest skill level. And, that she is the most skilled martial artist outside of herself in the division.