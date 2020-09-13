Rose Namajunas has been eyeing Weili Zhang for a long time now. Even before Rose was successfully able to defeat Jessica Andrade in a rematch at UFC 251. Now that Namajunas has avenged her loss, she’ll look to test herself against the current UFC strawweight champion. Finally, UFC President Dana White has spoken out on the potential match stating that the promotion is now working on Zhang vs Namajunas.

On several occasions, Rose has spoken about having the opportunity to fight Zhang. Besides being the current champion, Namajunas is impressed with Weili’s ability to have a match against Joanna and match her skill for skill. Furthermore, she’s stated that Zhang represents true martial artistry and that she is a pure martial artist.

Dana White on Zhang vs Namajunas

Recently, Dana was asked what was next for the UFC Strawweight champion. During the conversation, he revealed that the organization is working on a fight between Weili and Namajunas.

“We’re working on that right now,” said White in regards to Zhang vs Rose. “That’s the fight we want to make. So, we’re working on it.”

After the split decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, Zhang still has her plans set on facing Rose. Although Namajunas turned the fight down in the past for personal reasons.

Making the Fight

This isn’t the first time that Weili has wanted to face Namajunas. Before her first title defense, Zhang was more interested in facing Rose than she was in facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Of course, Weili went to on defeat Joanna in what is now known as the greatest female fight in women’s MMA history.

Previously, Zhang has stated that her preference is to fight Rose because she believes she displays the highest skill level. And, that she is the most skilled martial artist outside of herself in the division.

Hopefully, both women get the chance to face each other in this battle.