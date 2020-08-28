The UFC is back again this weekend, as the streak of weekly events continues. This is full results for the UFC Vegas 8 weigh-ins.

UFC Vegas 8 features a main event in the light heavyweight division, between former title challenger Anthony Smith and prospect Aleksandar Rakic. In addition to that, there is a stellar co-main event going down between Robbie Lawler, who agreed to step up on short notice to take on the tricky Neil Magny. Additionally the rematch between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev will take place following their controversial first fight. All in all, it is a pretty solid card from top to bottom, with some fights that are sure to deliver action.

UFC Vegas 8 Weigh-In Results

Of course, before the fighters make the walk to the UFC Octagon, they must first make the required weight. Taking to the scales early Friday morning, 20 of the 22 fighters made their respective marks. Ultra late replacement Austin Springer came in five pounds heavy for his featherweight bout with Alex Cacares, while Hannah Cifers was a pound over the strawweight limit, even after a second attempt. Springer will forfeit 30% of his purse to Cacares, and Cifers will sacrifice 20% to Mallory Martin, but both fights will continue at a catchweight.

These are the full results from the UFC Vegas 8 Weigh-Ins:

Main Card (ESPN+ 9pm ET/6pm PT)

Anthony Smith (205lb) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205.5lb)

Neil Magny (171lb) vs Robbie Lawler (171lb)

Alexa Grasso (126lb) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126lb)

Ricardo Lamas (145lb) vs Bill Algeo (146lb)

Magomed Ankalaev (205lb) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN+ 6pm ET/3pm PT)

Maki Pitolo (184.5lb) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5lb)

Mallory Martin (115.5lb) vs Hannah Cifers ( 117lb )

) Zak Cummings (185lb) vs Alessio Di Chirico (184lb)

Alex Caceres (145lb) vs Austin Springer ( 151lb )

) Emily Whitmire (115.5lb) vs Polyana Viana (116lb)

Sean Brady (170.5lb) vs Christian Aguilera (170lb)

Weigh In Highlights And Staredowns