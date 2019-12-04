Alex Volkanovski’s Coach Believes He’s Better Than Max Everywhere

Frank Hickman Thinks Volkanovski Beats Max Everywhere

Self-belief is important when it comes to being a fighter. Especially on a level as elite as the UFC, where the competition gets harder and harder as you progress. Well, unless you’re Greg Hardy. Nonetheless, UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski will take on champion Max Holloway at UFC 245 with gold on the line. And, while Alexander’s belief in himself is well documented, his coach feels the same exact way. In fact, he believes that Alex is better than Max at virtually every facet of MMA.

Volkanovski’s coach, Frank Hickman believes that Alex virtually has no holes in his game. At least not any that Max Holloway would be able to exploit. And, Hickman didn’t keep his belief in his fighter a secret.

Hickman Speaks about Alex’s Skillset vs Max

Recently, Hickman sat down with Kumite TV, a prominent force of MMA content on Youtube. During the nearly hour-long conversation, Frank revealed his belief in Alex.

“Max is a phenomenal fighter, man. I love watching him,” said Hickman. “There’s always those people that want to see you not do well and don’t want to see you take out the big dog. But you need those people. I’m not being arrogant, man, but I look at the fight, I think about it and watch when he fights. I just don’t know where Alex isn’t better,” finished Hickman.

Although Holloway has taken out the likes of Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar, many argue that Volkanovski is his toughest test to date. In fact, most betting odd sites have the lines set at -175 for Holloway and +150 for Volkanovski.

Volkanovski’s Body of Work

Whether Alex is the better fighter will be proven when the pair clash at UFC 245. For now, critics can simply go off of his body of work. So far in the UFC, Alex has 7 wins and no losses. Furthermore, he’s only lost once in his entire career dating all the way back to 2013.

With wins over Darren Elkins, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo, the hype around his name is deserved. Will he prove his coach correct or will Coach Frank have to eat his words?

Find out amongst the aftermath of UFC 245.